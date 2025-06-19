Son of Sardaar, starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt, is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most loved films. A sequel to the 2012 film, titled Son of Sardaar 2 and directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, is now gearing up for its release. Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday (June 19), Ajay Devgn shared a vibrant first-look poster of his upcoming film, also revealing the release date. The actor can be seen dressed in a black and white outfit with a yellow turban, instantly reminding fans of Jassi Randhawa, his character in the first part. The movie, featuring Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, will see Ajay Devgn returning to comedy after a long time. Son of Sardaar 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on July 25, 2025. The film will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari at the box office. ‘Param Sundari’ Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Chemistry Is Unmissable in FIRST Look From Tushar Jalota’s North Meets South Love Story (Watch Video).

Check Out the First Look Poster and Release Date of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar’

