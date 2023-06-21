Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the hottest couple in real and in reel as well. The two would be seen together in Lust Stories 2 and their chemistry is palpable. The trailer of Lust Stories 2 glimpses Vijay and Tamannaah’s intimate scenes and we bet, those steamy moments will set your screens on fire. Vijay is seen kissing, cuddling and getting intimate with Tamannaah in this video clip. Vijay’s character, who wishes to reunite with his ex (Tamannaah), whom he left a decade ago, seemingly gets disappointed after the latter disapproves to have an affair again as he is married. Check out the video and stills below and see how the duo get intimate in those few seconds. Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol's Anthology Movie Brings Out Taboo Sexual Plays of Society.

The Hottest Pair

Lust Stories 2 (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix India)

Vijay & Tamannaah

Lust Stories 2 (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix India)

Couple Gets Intimate

Lust Stories 2 (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix India)

Watch The Trailer Of Lust Stories 2 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)