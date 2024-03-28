Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, released in theatres on March 22. The comedy-drama got off to a decent start at box office, collecting Rs 1.63 crore on its opening day. Now, straight to day six of the film at the ticket window and it's still performing well. The movie has been able to mint Rs 12.55 crore at domestic BO. Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, follows the story of three childhood friends whose Goa beach trip takes an unexpected turn. Madgaon Express Box Office Hit or Flop: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Has Won The Critics But It is Still a Tough Battle in Theatres - Here's Why!

Madgaon Express Box Office Update:

