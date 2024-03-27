Madgaon Express, released on March 22, has opened in theatres to mostly positive reviews and good word-of-mouth responses among the audience. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu and stars Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Nora Fatehi in the lead. While Madgaon Express faced stiff competition on its opening weekend with another Friday release - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which marks the directorial debut of another actor, Randeep Hooda - it also had the benefit of an extended weekend thanks to Holi falling on Monday, and the multiplexes running 'Buy 1 Get 1' ticket offer. Have the good reviews, the holiday and the ticket offer worked in favour of Madgaon Express? Let's break down the film's box office performance to date. Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 5: Divyenndu–Kunal Kemmu’s Film Mints a Total of Rs 11.34 Crore in India!

While writing this article, Madgaon Express had earned Rs 11.34 crore in India in its five-day run. The film's worldwide collection isn't much as well, as the movie grossed Rs 14.35 crore globally till now. Since the movie lacked superstars in the cast and the songs didn't exactly set the charts on fire, it was expected for Madgaon Express not to take a bumper opening at the box office. But is its present theatrical run enough to save the film's fate in theatres? Well-made comedies should have struck gold at the box office, right?

#MadgaonExpress continues to attract footfalls on Day 5 [reduced ticket rates]… Stays almost at par with Day 1 biz, which is a good sign… Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 1.46 cr. Total: ₹ 11.34 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/ONs6Cs69BT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2024

While the movie's budget hasn't been revealed yet, some trade reports claim that Madgaon Express was made on a budget between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 Crore. If we consider the upper limit of that range as the benchmark to measure the film's profitability, then Madgaon Express is struggling to break even. The film mostly hits the mark in some of the urban centres in north India, including Mumbai, but elsewhere, Madgaon Express is mostly a disappointment. Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to Fans for Their Overwhelming Love and Support Towards His Film.

Watch the Trailer of Madgaon Express:

That said, it's still not a lost cause for the movie. Madgaon Express can be considered a slow horse at the race, and thanks to the positive WOM, the makers can hope for the film to catch up on lost time and earnings to be at least a profitable venture (it may need to cross Rs 50 crore to be that) in the days ahead. The path isn't easy, though - this Friday, March 29, sees the release of Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, and it is expected to dominate in the opening weekend. There is also a Hollywood film, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, that would also eat into its earnings. Let's not forget Ajay Devgn's spooky thriller, Shaitaan, is still doing good business in theatres.

