Sunny Leone’s party track 'Madhuban' is out! The baby doll of Bollywood is back with her hot and sizzling moves and we are just absolutely stunned by it. The number is a perfect party song for 2021. The song is crooned by Kanika Kapoor, Arindam Chakraborty and lyrics are penned by Manoj Yadav. This song will make you groove on the dance floors surely!

Watch The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)