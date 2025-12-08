While getting excited over watching your favourite celebrities is totally understood, we don’t get how a few fans think they have the authority to misbehave with artists during stage shows or any public event. A similar incident has been grabbing headlines from singer Kanika Kapoor’s concert on Sunday (December 8). In a video shared on Instagram, the "Baby Doll" singer could be seen performing at the Me'Gong Festival 2025 in Meghalaya. In the surfaced video, the singer is performing on stage when a man suddenly jumps onto the stage and tries to grab her from the front. The security quickly intervenes and takes the fan away from the stage. Despite looking visibly shaken from the incident, Kanika continued her performance and didn’t let the incident stop the concert. Check out the viral video below. ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer Karan Aujla’s Calm Reaction Wins Hearts After Fan Throws T-Shirt at Him During 2025 Rolling Loud India Performance in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

Viral Video of Fan Misbehaving With Singer Kanika Kapoor During Her Concert at Me’Gong Festival 2025 in Meghalaya – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika4Kapoor (@kanika_kapoor_fc)

