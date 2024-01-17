Main Atal Hoon is a biographical drama directed by Ravi Jadhav, with Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role portraying the Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film also features Piyush Mishra, Payal Nair, Daya Shankar Pandey, among others, in pivotal roles. Scheduled for release in theatres on January 19, the movie has been granted a U/A certificate by the censor board. The runtime of Main Atal Hoon is 2 hours, 19 minutes and 29 seconds. Main Atal Hoon Trailer 2: Pankaj Tripathi Brings Alive Aura of Late Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Watch Video).

Main Atal Hoon’s Certification And Runtime Details

