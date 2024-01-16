The makers of Main Atal Hoon, the highly anticipated biopic on former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, unveiled the film's second trailer on Tuesday, and it's nothing short of captivating. The powerful trailer starring Pankaj Tripathi as PM delves deep into Vajpayee's remarkable political career. We see glimpses of his early days as a young activist and his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The trailer also offers glimpses into significant chapters of Indian history. Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Nails Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's Persona In Ravi Jadhav's Film; Challenges Article 370, Asks For Pakistan in Dowry! (Watch Video).

Watch Main Atal Hoon Trailer 2:

