Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in Paris to celebrate the latter’s birthday. The couple dropped pictures on social media from their romantic Parisian getaway. The couple was photographed at the Mumbai Airport in a chic avatar as they returned from Paris. Malaika Arora Shares Awesome Pictures Featuring Eiffel Tower With BF Arjun Kapoor From Their Paris Trip!

Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Back In Town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Lovely Couple

Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)