Ajay Devgn is directing, acting and producing the film Mayday. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor has shared a poster that features a silhouette of an aircraft and the figure 34 with cracked marks on it in the background. Without mentioning the film’s name anywhere, the poster has written ‘Tomorrow 1.50pm Face The Turbulence’. It is pretty clear that fans are going to be in for something special on November 29 from the team of Mayday.

Poster From Mayday

