Meera Chopra in an interview with Zoom, revealed, "The only time when I came to Bollywood there was a buzz that Priyanka's sister is also coming but honestly I have not faced many comparisons. I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister."

"Honestly, being related to her has not helped me in my career but it has really helped me in a way that people did take me seriously. They did not take me for granted as they knew was coming from a family who knew cinema. That is the only privilege I got. Otherwise, I had to struggle. Honestly, with my work like every time my movie used to leave fortunately I have not been compared to both of them", she continued.

