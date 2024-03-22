Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Meera Chopra married businessman Rakshit Kejriwal on March 12, in Jaipur. On Friday, she took to her Instagram to share photos from her 'wedding album'. She can be seen posing with Madhu Chopra in one of the pics. In another pic, she posed with Arjan Bajwa. The actress also flaunted her wedding reception look in some od the pics. Meera Chopra Marries Rakshit Kejriwal! Section 375 Actress Shares FIRST Photos From Their Dreamy Jaipur Wedding!.

Check Out Meera Chopra's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

