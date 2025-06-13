Meerra Chopra Calls for 'Boycott Air India' After Being Denied Refund on Non-Refundable Ticket Post Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Netizens Term It ‘Cheap Publicity’

Actor Meerra Chopra faced backlash on social media after accusing Air India of insensitivity for refusing her husband’s flight cancellation to Dubai, scheduled for June 15. In a post following the tragic June 12 Ahmedabad crash that claimed 240 lives, she said Air India declined a refund, citing no official advisory had been issued. Calling it a “shame,” she accused the airline of neglecting passenger safety and concerns and called for boycott of Air India. However, users quickly criticized her, pointing out that her ticket was likely non-refundable and within 72 hours of departure—standard conditions under most airline cancellation policies. Many called her out for “cheap publicity” and urged her to understand basic refund terms before targeting the airline. Air India AI171 Flight Crash: Google Search Honours the Victims of Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash With a Black Ribbon As Nation Mourns Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Tragedy.

Meerra Chopra Calls for Boycott of Air India

#AirIndia insensitivity is beyond shocking..My husband is scheduled to travel to Dubai on 15th June on @airindia and we wanted to cancel the flight due to the lack of safety measures. But Air India declined to refund any amount citing no advisory has come to them. We all took… — Meerra Chopraa (@MeerraChopra) June 12, 2025

Netizens Slam Her for ‘Cheap Publicity’

It's less than 72hours for departure so it's obviously no refund. Read refund and cancellation policy before posting anything against airline for cheap publicity flop actress. — Nirav Patel (@nirav_2287) June 13, 2025

I wonder if u have booked a single flight in your life. U pay extra and buy a refundable ticket if u think u have a chance to cancel it. Why would airline return u non refundable ticket? Nobody is gonna boycott Air India just because u aren't educated about flights. — SagasofBharat (@SagasofBharat) June 13, 2025

If your ticket is non refundable, stop cribbing! If you feel unsafe just don’t travel by AI and buy refundable tickets next time. — Ro~Ro (@rohit_rohira) June 13, 2025

Mrs. Chopra, with all due respect — While your concern for safety is valid, using this moment of national mourning to call for a boycott of the national carrier feels deeply misplaced. 241 lives were lost. Families are devastated. The country is grieving. This is a time to show… — Dr. Divyaansh Singh (@DrDivyanshSingh) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)