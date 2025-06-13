Meerra Chopra Calls for 'Boycott Air India' After Being Denied Refund on Non-Refundable Ticket Post Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Netizens Term It ‘Cheap Publicity’

Actor Meerra Chopra faced backlash on social media after accusing Air India of insensitivity for refusing her husband’s flight cancellation to Dubai, scheduled for June 15. In a post following the tragic June 12 Ahmedabad crash that claimed 240 lives, she said Air India declined a refund, citing no official advisory had been issued.

    Meerra Chopra Calls for 'Boycott Air India' After Being Denied Refund on Non-Refundable Ticket Post Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Netizens Term It ‘Cheap Publicity’
    Meera Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2025 05:10 PM IST

    Actor Meerra Chopra faced backlash on social media after accusing Air India of insensitivity for refusing her husband’s flight cancellation to Dubai, scheduled for June 15. In a post following the tragic June 12 Ahmedabad crash that claimed 240 lives, she said Air India declined a refund, citing no official advisory had been issued. Calling it a “shame,” she accused the airline of neglecting passenger safety and concerns and called for boycott of Air India. However, users quickly criticized her, pointing out that her ticket was likely non-refundable and within 72 hours of departure—standard conditions under most airline cancellation policies. Many called her out for “cheap publicity” and urged her to understand basic refund terms before targeting the airline. Air India AI171 Flight Crash: Google Search Honours the Victims of Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash With a Black Ribbon As Nation Mourns Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Tragedy.

    Meerra Chopra Calls for Boycott of Air India

    Netizens Slam Her for ‘Cheap Publicity’

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Meerra Chopra Calls for 'Boycott Air India' After Being Denied Refund on Non-Refundable Ticket Post Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Netizens Term It ‘Cheap Publicity’
    Meera Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2025 05:10 PM IST

    Actor Meerra Chopra faced backlash on social media after accusing Air India of insensitivity for refusing her husband’s flight cancellation to Dubai, scheduled for June 15. In a post following the tragic June 12 Ahmedabad crash that claimed 240 lives, she said Air India declined a refund, citing no official advisory had been issued. Calling it a “shame,” she accused the airline of neglecting passenger safety and concerns and called for boycott of Air India. However, users quickly criticized her, pointing out that her ticket was likely non-refundable and within 72 hours of departure—standard conditions under most airline cancellation policies. Many called her out for “cheap publicity” and urged her to understand basic refund terms before targeting the airline. Air India AI171 Flight Crash: Google Search Honours the Victims of Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash With a Black Ribbon As Nation Mourns Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Tragedy.

    Meerra Chopra Calls for Boycott of Air India

    Netizens Slam Her for ‘Cheap Publicity’

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

