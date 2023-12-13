It's Meghna Gulzar's birthday, and a wish from Vicky Kaushal is a must! The actor recently shared a delightful short dance video featuring himself and Meghna dancing on the sets of Sam Bahadur. It's truly heartwarming. Vicky posted the video along with a heartfelt note praising Meghna's hard work and expressing his wish to dance with her in person. Sam Bahadur: Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal Share Photo with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s Statue After Wrapping Shoot (View Pic).

Vicky Kaushal Shares This Sweet Video To Wish Birthday Girl Meghan Gulzar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)