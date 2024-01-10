Prepare to be captivated by the allure of "Raat Akeli Thi," a soulful romantic melody from the upcoming movie Merry Christmas. Featuring the mesmerising duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, this enchanting track is woven into the spellbinding music composed by Pritam. Arijit Singh's vocals add depth to the song, blending romance with melody flawlessly. As the film gears up for its theatrical release on January 12, 2024, this track offers a tantalising glimpse into the movie's enchanting narrative and musical brilliance. Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Share a Sweet Kiss in Sriram Raghavan’s Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller (Watch Video).

Listen To 'Raat Akeli Thi' Song Here:

