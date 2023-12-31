Mira Rajput took to Instagram today (Dec 31) and shared few beautiful pics of herself posing amidst a mountainous backdrop. Along with the clicks, the star wife also penned a heartwarming note emphasising on having 'fun' in life without losing one's authenticity. "Have fun guys. Life is too short to be serious," a part of her advance New Year post reads. Have a look! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Nail Airport Fashion As They Jet Off for New Year Vacay (Watch Video).

Mira Rajput Wishes Happy New Year:

