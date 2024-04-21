Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The duo tied the knot in 2021 and often delighted fans with sweet glimpses from their married life on social media. In February, the couple announced they would embrace parenthood for the first time, leaving fans elated. On April 21, the couple hosted a sweet teddy-themed baby shower. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, attended the ceremony and has shared a glimpse of it on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira dropped a picture of a customised cake specially designed for the occasion. The two-tiered cake was adorned with various floral decorations on the sides and a cute little teddy bear on the top. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, "Congratulations VD and Natasha." She also praised Jaanvi Dhawan (Varun Dhawan's sister-in-law) for the cake. Maniesh Paul Vibes With Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Karan Kundrra at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert (Watch Inside Videos).

Check Out Mira Rajput’s Insta Story Here

Mira Rajput's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

