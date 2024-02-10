Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on February 10. Now, the latest update on the actor's health was shared by Apollo Hospital of Kolkata, where he is currently admitted. Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischaemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The post says, "He has been diagnosed with an Ischaemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed a soft diet." The statement further added that the actor is in the care of several doctors in the hospital. Mithun Chakraborty Rushed to Hospital in Kolkata After Complaining of Chest Pain – Reports.

Mithun Chakraborty's Health Update:

Mithun Chakraborty's Health Update (Photo Credits: X)

