In response to Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s warning over the Indus Waters Treaty, actor-turned-politician BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty made a sharp remark on Tuesday, August 12. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Mithun said, "Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos challenge (if such statements continue and we lose our patience, then BrahMos missiles will be launched one after another)." He added sarcastically, "We have thought of building a dam where 140 crore people will pee. After that, we will open the dam, and a tsunami will occur." Mithun clarified that his remarks were not against the people of Pakistan but directed at Bilawal’s aggressive stance. Mithun clarified that his remarks were not against the people of Pakistan but directed at Bilawal’s aggressive stance. The tensions come after Bilawal alleged that India’s water diversion is an assault on Pakistan’s history and culture, especially affecting Sindh. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir escalated the situation by threatening missile strikes on Indian dams, stating, "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does, we will destroy it with 10 missiles." ‘India Will Not Give In to Nuclear Blackmail’: New Delhi Slams Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Irresponsible Remarks in US, Says ‘Regrets Comments Made From Friendly Third Country’.

'140 Crore Will Pee to Trigger Tsunami,' Says Mithun Chakraborty

