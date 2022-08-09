Alia Bhatt, who is expecting is her first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, is currently enjoying her babymoon. The parents-to-be were photographed recently at the Mumbai Airport as they jetted off to an undisclosed destination. The actress has now shared a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie from her babymoon on Instagram and she looks absolute stunning. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Jet Off to an Undisclosed Location As They Papped at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

