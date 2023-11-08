Sanya Malhotra is all set to play the ‘Mrs’ in Arati Kadav’s upcoming film. The film titled as Mrs is the remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The Hindi remake will showcase Sanya in the leading role. The teaser video glimpses the challenges faced by her as a married woman, how she navigates her life in kitchen and household chores. Mrs is all set to have its world premiere at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17. The Great Indian Kitchen Movie Review: Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Social Drama, Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Is Brilliant!

Watch Teaser Of Mrs Movie Below:

