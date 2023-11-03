Amid swirling speculations about her alleged marriage with a Telugu actor and imminent wedding plans, Mrunal Thakur has stepped forward to debunk the rumors on Instagram story. Mrunal dismissed the false claims about her supposed marriage, marking an end to the speculative whirlwind surrounding her personal life. She also mentioned that the rumour is so funny that she cannot say anything. The buzz began after producer Allu Aravind addressed the topic at an awards event where he intended to present Mrunal with the Best Female Actor award for her role in Sita Raman, sparking more interest in the purported relationship. While offering well wishes, Aravind hinted at Mrunal settling down in Hyderabad. Aankh Micholi Movie Review: Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani's Comedy is Occasionally Amusing But Mostly Archaic (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Latest News About Mrunal Thakur Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)