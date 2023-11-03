Aankh Micholi Movie Review: In 2006, Paresh Rawal and Sharman Joshi starred in Rohit Shetty's comedy, Golmaal, which kicked off a franchise that that worked well at the box office but also faced criticism for poking fun at people with speech and visual disabilities. Sadly, both actors only appeared in that one film of the series, but in 2023, they have reunited for Umesh Shukla's comedy, Aankh Micholi, a film that, like Golmaal, doesn't bother being politically correct for using humour at the expense of people's disabilities. If you appreciate this kind of comedy, you might find Aankh Micholi somewhat amusing. OTT Releases Of The Week: Mrunal Thakur's Aankh Micholi On Amazon Prime Video, Sushmita Sen's Aarya Season 3 On Disney+ Hotstar & More.

Navjot Singh (Paresh Rawal), an Ayurvedic doctor and widower living in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, has three children - two sons and a daughter, all with unique challenges. Navjot experiences memory lapses, his elder son Yuvraj (Sharman Joshi) is hard of hearing, and the younger son Harbhajan (Abhishek Banerjee) stammers. His daughter, Paro (Mrunal Thakur), suffers from night-blindness. Yuvraj's wife (Divya Dutta) has no such issues, except for her penchant for mixing up proverbs, though the film doesn't exploit this much for laughs when it is rather interested in making more stutter jokes.

Navjot struggles to find suitable partners for Harbhajan and Paro (the elder son got married through trickery). When Paro receives a promising proposal from Rohit, a Gujarati boy (Abhimanyu Dassani), the family decides to conceal her condition from his family until after the wedding. However, a surprising twist near the interval adds a different spin to the proceedings.

Watch the Trailer of Aankh Micholi:

Aankh Micholi brought to mind the '90s David Dhawan films, not in a nostalgic way, but as a reminder of its outdated filmmaking. The execution feels dated, some scenes are clumsily written, romantic songs appear out of nowhere, and logic takes a backseat. While you don't expect to engage your intellect in a film like Aankh Micholi, certain aspects are so implausible or poorly thought out that it leaves you wondering what the filmmakers were thinking. For instance, a little Google Search could have prevented them from the oversight that people who stutter have less difficulty in singing a song. Also not to mention, writing inconsistencies, like I could not fathom why Paro, who was adamant that her groom must know her truth before the wedding, suddenly goes along with the crazy plan of her brethren in the climax. What happened to your sanctimoniousness, gal?

A Still From Aankh Micholi

The entire plot feels so archaic that the film could have used a sepia tone to itself. The editing feels choppy at times, with the film rushing from one scene to the next before the previous one concludes. UT69 Movie Review: Raj Kundra's Prison Saga is a Self-Pitying Vanity Experiment.

Yet, I must confess that I found myself laughing at some of the situational humour, and the comic timing of its talented cast. Even the clichéd lines and outdated gags become hilarious punchlines in the hands of actors like Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Divya Dutta, Sharman Joshi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Their scenes together make the film a decent watch, while at the same time, making the romantic scenes between the lead pair seem like needless distractions.

A Still From Aankh Micholi

It's not a slight on the young Dassani and the beautiful Thakur, but they face a tough challenge when acting alongside veterans in good form. A case in point is the scene where the boy's family, including Darshan Jariwala and Grusha Kapoor playing his uncle and aunt, arrive at Paro's house for the first time. The actors are so amusing that I didn't ponder much on why Paro, who has been blind for years, couldn't identify the speakers' locations. Even the recurring 'self-driving car' gag was amusing.

A Still From Aankh Micholi

Albeit rarely, there are moments where the writing doesn't take the audience for granted. For instance, when Rohit claims that his train was late due to someone pulling the emergency chain, the film doesn't explain why; but a few scenes later, the reason becomes evident even if it is not spelt out, and I was glad the movie allowed the viewer to make that deduction for themselves. Unfortunately, the rest of the film lacks consistency in these sparks and commendable performances.

Final Thoughts

Aankh Micholi offers a mix of outdated humor and archain plotlines, that make it more like a stage-play than a film, that is often rescued by its talented cast. While the film may evoke occasional laughter, it falls short of delivering a consistently engaging experience, leaving you with sparks of amusement but an overall sense of missed potential.

Rating: 2.0

