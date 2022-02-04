Bollywood actress and Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone finally unveiled their secret yet much-anticipated project on Friday. The duo is coming together for a music video titled “Mud Mud Ke,” and they announced it by sharing the first look poster on their social media handles. However, one can find a few similarities the new poster shares with the movie poster of 365 Days. However, it appears to be a much muted, subtler version compared to the Polish Erotic romantic drama film poster that had the Italian heartthrob posing with Polish actress Anna-Maria Sieklucka. Check Out both posters and see if you too find the two posters related. Meanwhile, “Mud Mud Ke” will release on February 8, 2022, and is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

Jacqueline Fernandez Instagrammed First Look of “Mud Mud Ke” Opposite Michele Morrone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Michele Morrone Too Shared The Poster of Music Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

365 Days Movie Poster

365 Days Poster (File Image)

Check Clips From 365 Days

