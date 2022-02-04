The cat is finally out of the bag, as 365 Days actor Michele Morrone and Jacquline Fernandez are all set to be seen in a music video titled Mud Mud Ke. This will be Morrone's first collab with an Indian celeb. Both the actors took to social media and shared the first look poster of their desi song that sees the duo posing romantically in stylish attires. The song's teaser will release on February 8 and is sung by Neha and Tony Kakkar. Jacqueline Fernandez Shoots With 365 Days Star Michele Morrone in Dubai! (Watch Viral Video).

Check Out The First Look Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)