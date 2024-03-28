Sussanne Khan celebrated her son Hrehaan Roshan's birthday with a heartwarming post on Instagram. She shared a montage video featuring precious moments from their lives together. The video likely included clips of Hrehaan throughout his childhood and much more. In her caption, Sussanne showered Hrehaan with love and expressed her pride in him, and even called him "best human." FYI, Hrehaan is Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne's kid. Hrithik Roshan and Ex-Wife Sussane Khan’s Reunion at Mumbai Event Steals the Spotlight, Netizens Say ‘Mast Lagti Inki Jodi’ (Watch Video).

Sussanne Khan Wishes Son On Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

