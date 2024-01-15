Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan pleasantly reunited at Mumbai's Jio Garden BKC on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The couple, who married in 2000 and divorced in 2014, showcased their amicable relationship while co-parenting their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In a video capturing the event, Hrithik, dressed in a royal blue T-shirt and black jacket, warmly hugged Sussanne Sussanne, wearing a one-shoulder denim top paired with baggy denim jeans, shared a cordial moment with her former husband at the gathering. Their video went viral in no time, with many adoring their bond and expressing wishes for them to get back together. Sussanne Khan Wishes Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan on His 50th Birthday, Shares Video – WATCH.

Hrithik Roshan And Sushane Khan At An Event

