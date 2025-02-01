The much-awaited first look of rom-com Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has been revealed! This project marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, in the film industry. Unveiled on January 31, the glimpse shows Ibrahim dressed casually in a sweatshirt and shorts while Khushi dons casual attire as they share a relaxed moment in a park. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, details about the film are still under wraps, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more. Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Announces His Bollywood Debut, Says, ‘2025 I’m Coming for You, Slowly but Surely’.

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor in 'Nadaaniyan'

