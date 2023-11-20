In a delightful crossover moment, Natural Star Nani and Bollywood icon Salman Khan shared the spotlight during the live match show of the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup Final while actively promoting their respective films. The camaraderie between the two stars was evident as they engaged in a heartfelt conversation and posed for pictures. Nani, donning an Indian team jersey with blue jeans and white sneakers, exuded a sporty vibe, while Salman Khan showcased his signature style in a denim blue jacket, dark blue jeans, and black shoes. Tiger 3 Success Meet: Salman Khan Wraps His Scarf Around Katrina Kaif's Neck, Fans Go Wild.

View Salman Khan and Nani's Pics:

