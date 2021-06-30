Reportedly, veteran actor, Naseeruddin Shah was hospitalised two days back due to pneumonia. He is admitted to a Mumbai hospital, as per a report by Times of India. Further, the report also mentions that a patch has been found in the actor's lungs, for which he is undergoing treatment.

Confirming the news to Bombay Times Shah's manager said, "The veteran actor has been in the hospital for two days. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs, for which he had to be hospitalised immediately. Naseeruddin Shah is currently under medical supervision and is responding well to the treatment". Check It Out: #NaseeruddinShah hospitalised after being diagnosed with #Pneumonia, is stable pic.twitter.com/2Jx8dhol6i — Sambad English (@Sambad_English) June 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)