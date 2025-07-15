Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar died in Mumbai at the age of 79 on Tuesday (July 15). The actor, who was battling pneumonia, was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in a critical condition and was on ventilator support before his death. An earlier statement issued by his family read, "His condition is critical and he is currently on ventilator support in the ICU. Doctors are closely monitoring his health and all necessary medical care is being provided. The family requires prayers for his speedy recovery." Dheeraj Kumar worked in several Hindi films, including Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Kranti and Sargam, among others. Dheeraj Kumar Health Update: Veteran Actor-Producer Rushed to Hospital in Mumbai, Diagnosed With Acute Pneumonia.

Veteran Actor and Producer Dheeraj Kumar No More

#Veteran #actor and #producer #DheerajKumar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 79. Kumar, who had been battling pneumonia and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in critical condition. He made his mark in Hindi cinema with movies like #RotiKapdaAurMakaan (1974). pic.twitter.com/1Txqdxv3HE — HT City (@htcity) July 15, 2025

