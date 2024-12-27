TV Actress and Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode recently opened up about her health scare during a vacation in Amsterdam, revealing that she was hospitalised with severe pneumonia. In an emotional social media post, Srishty shared her struggle, admitting that there was a time when she wasn’t sure she’d make it back to India. "After a long struggle, I finally made it back to Mumbai, but I’m still in recovery. Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better," she wrote. She also posted photos from the hospital, showing herself on oxygen support. Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Rescues Male Puppy Raped by Boy, Dog’s Internal Organs Damaged – Disturbing Videos Surface.

Srishty Rode Shares Health Update After Hospitalisation

