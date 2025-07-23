Atheist Krishna, a well-known digital content creator and Photoshop artist, passed away due to pneumonia. He was known for his wit, creativity, and outspoken views on religion. Also Known for restoring cherished old photos and crafting clean, heartfelt humour, Atheist Krishna touched countless lives. His creativity even reached PM Narendra Modi, who laughed at one of his memes, as revealed by actor Akshay Kumar in a special tribute video. Friends from the X community mourned his loss online, sharing memories and tributes to his digital artistry and fearless voice. His unique blend of humour and critique left a lasting impact. Fauja Singh Dies: Legendary Marathon Runner Passes Away At 114.

Atheist Krishna Passes Away

Woke up to the terrible news of @Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needs to be operated. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said “it would be a miracle if I survive this.” I… pic.twitter.com/Fmo6AJFZhW — tere naina (@nainaverse) July 23, 2025

Friends Mourn Passing Away of Digital Content Creator

Atheist Krishna passed away. This was his last post. A good nationalist content creator and human being Om Shanti https://t.co/BeXqo5lHGr — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) July 23, 2025

Even Akshay Kumar had Praised Krishna @Atheist_Krishna for his work, his editing skills, memes & humor. This still is Krishna's Pinned Tweet .. He was so thrilled to receive this Personal acknowledgement of his work from the Superstar. Om Shanti 🙏🙏😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Vl9B6wfZmq — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 23, 2025

We’ve lost @Atheist_Krishna — a brilliant digital artist who brought torn memories back to life. His memes once made even the PM smile. A top actor praised his work. He gave new life to old family photos. Om Shanti, Atheist Krishna. 💐🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Ag6l29epiy — Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) July 23, 2025

