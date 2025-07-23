Atheist Krishna, a well-known digital content creator and Photoshop artist, passed away due to pneumonia. He was known for his wit, creativity, and outspoken views on religion. Also Known for restoring cherished old photos and crafting clean, heartfelt humour, Atheist Krishna touched countless lives. His creativity even reached PM Narendra Modi, who laughed at one of his memes, as revealed by actor Akshay Kumar in a special tribute video. Friends from the X community mourned his loss online, sharing memories and tributes to his digital artistry and fearless voice. His unique blend of humour and critique left a lasting impact. Fauja Singh Dies: Legendary Marathon Runner Passes Away At 114.

Atheist Krishna Passes Away

Friends Mourn Passing Away of Digital Content Creator

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)