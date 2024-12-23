Shyam Benegal, one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed filmmakers, sadly passed away on December 23, 2025, at the age of 90. He had recently celebrated his milestone 90th birthday on December 14, and a photograph from the celebration had gone viral. The picture, shared by Shabana Azmi, featured several of Benegal’s favourite actors, including Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajit Kapur, Divya Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, and Atul Tiwari, among others. It was a joyous moment, now marked as bittersweet in light of this tragic news. Shyam Benegal, Veteran Filmmaker and Screenwriter, Dies at 90.

Pic From Shyam Benegal's 90th Birthday Party

Some of his actors with Shyam Benegal’s on his 90th birthday Mashallah pic.twitter.com/cnDrjAphf2 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 15, 2024

