Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, recently sparked reconciliation rumours with her husband after she wished the Bollywood actor their 14th wedding anniversary. And now, Aaliya has confirmed that the couple is finally back together for the sake of their children. In a recent interview with ETimes, Aaliya spoke about her relationship withNawazuddin and said that they have decided to "live together peacefully". Aaliya said, "In recent times, few things changed in my life. I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what's good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here, so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids." Aaliya also said that their separation affected their daughter Shora deeply. She said," I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now, the misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we have completely surrendered." Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Sparks Reconciliation Rumours As She Drops Heartfelt Anniversary Post Celebrating With Her ‘One and Only’ (See Pic).

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and His Wife Aaliya Are Back Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Anand pandey (@aaliya_anand_pandey_)

