Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has surprised everyone by hinting at reconciliation with her husband in a latest social media post. The couple constantly made headlines in 2023 for the legal battle over their children's custody. The couple were going through several problems in their relationship, and Aaliya had always been quite vocal about it, criticising Nawazuddin openly on social media. However, after a recent Instagram post by Aaliya, it looks like the couple is finally trying to fix their marriage. On March 25, Aaliya dropped a sweet anniversary post on Instagram celebrating 14 years of their togetherness. Sharing a family picture, Aaliya wrote, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers". Section 108: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wraps Up Filming of His Upcoming Crime Thriller.

Check Out Aaliya’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Anand pandey (@aaliya_anand_pandey_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)