Nitin Chandrakant Desai’s death has left everyone shocked. The renowned art director and production designer reportedly died by suicide at ND Studios in Karjat. As per reports, he took such a drastic step owing to financial crisis. The National Award-winning art director died on August 2. He was known for his works in films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar among others. Twitterati expressed grief over the 57-year-old’s demise. Nitin Chandrakant Desai Dies by Suicide; National Award Winning Art Director Was Found Hanging in His Own Studio – Reports.

'Shocking'

Shocking and really out of the blue. Art Director Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide At ND Studios In Karjat. As per reports, he hung himself to death at his own ND Studios, located in Karjat. https://t.co/w5fX46Aihe — Sameer More (@Sammypedia) August 2, 2023

Nitin Desai's Works

#NitinDesai's incredible work elevated #Bollywood films like Lagaan, Devdas, and many others to extraordinary achievements. https://t.co/wSxRY3CyfQ — Jaideep Pandey (@PandeyJaideep) August 2, 2023

RIP

Terrible news - Nitin Desai passed away yesterday at ND Studios. Suicide. 😪 Praying for sadgati for his soul! 🙏 — Chaitanya Chinchlikar - Official (@CChinchlikar) August 2, 2023

'Condolences'

Condolences to Nitin Desai the fine art director who has been a part of many marvelous creations in bollywood ! The reasons for such tragic incident still remain unknown but surely our sympathies are with his family. ॐ शांति 🙏 https://t.co/HguPqjRfjc — Ambikesh D Dubey™ ⚡ (@AmbikeshDubey) August 2, 2023

