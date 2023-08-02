Nitin Chandrakant Desai’s death has left everyone shocked. The renowned art director and production designer reportedly died by suicide at ND Studios in Karjat. As per reports, he took such a drastic step owing to financial crisis. The National Award-winning art director died on August 2. He was known for his works in films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar among others. Twitterati expressed grief over the 57-year-old’s demise. Nitin Chandrakant Desai Dies by Suicide; National Award Winning Art Director Was Found Hanging in His Own Studio – Reports.

'Shocking'

Nitin Desai's Works

RIP

'Condolences'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)