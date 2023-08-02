Nitin Chandrakant Desai is no more. As per reports, the popular art director has passed away by suicide and was found hanging in his own studio. Also a film and television producer, the deceased was known for his work in Marathi and Hindi films. He has won National Film Award for Best Art Direction four times and Filmfare Best Art Direction Award three times. May his soul RIP. Nithin Gopi Dies at 39 Due to Heart Attack; Kannada Actor Was Popular for His Role in Hello Daddy.

RIP Nitin Desai:

