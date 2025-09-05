Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected for four days as the Central Railway has announced a traffic and power block for carrying out OHE and Engineering works in connection with Karjat Yard modification. As per the notice, the traffic and power block for carrying out OHE and Engineering works will be undertaken at Karjat railway station. The block will be held for four days. First on Saturday, September 6, from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, then for the second time on Sunday, September 7, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM and then again on Monday, September 8, from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. Same way, the block will also be held on Tuesday, September 9, for 2:30 hours. The traffic and power block at Karjat railway station will be carried out during the daytime. Scroll below to know which suburban trains will be affected due to Central Railway's traffic and power block. Mumbai Bomb Threats: Police Receives Threatening Message on WhatsApp Number Claiming 14 Pakistani Terrorists in India on Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

