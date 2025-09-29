The Central Railway (CR) has announced special traffic and power day blocks for 14 days starting Saturday, September 27, to carry out scheduled maintenance work. The power block will be in effect until October 10 at Karjat railway station. The special traffic and power day blocks are being undertaken to carry out pre-non-interlocking works at Karjat station in connection with Karjat yard remodelling work. In view of this, local train services in Mumbai and long-distance trains are likely to be affected. Central Railway said that traffic will be blocked between Karjat and Khopoli stations during the block period. It also added that Up and Down suburban services between Karjat and Khopoli station will not be available during the block period. In view of this, several suburban trains have been cancelled. Below is the list of trains cancelled during the power block period. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Project Site in Gujarat, Says ‘Surat-Bilimora Section To Be Operational in 2027’ (Watch Videos).

