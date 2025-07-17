Cricket Luke Hollman amazed cricketing audience with a shot during the Middlesex vs Surrey T20 Blast 2025 match. He anticipated a slower ball from Sam Curran and changed position for a shot on the onside, but the ball came far slower than he expected on the offside and lacked pace to time, so he changed grip at the last moment and played a combination of the reverse-ramp and switch-hit to send the ball to the boundary over fine third man. It was an amazing shot and went viral in no time. The shot specially caught attention due to resembling a shot from Bollywood movie 'Lagaan' which was based on cricket. 'Come to Me' Iftikhar Ahmed Gestures to the Ball While Settling Under It For A Catch, Ends Up Dropping Chance During GSL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Luke Hollman Plays 'Lagaan' Shot

You cannot do that, Luke Hollman 😅 pic.twitter.com/XsSfZr0WFb — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 17, 2025

