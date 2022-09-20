Neha Kakkar dropped a new song "O Sajna" featuring Priyank Sharma-Dhanashree Verma and it'll make us miss the 90s. As the singer has recreated Falguni Pathak's iconic song "Maine Payal Hai Chhankai" and it's okay-ish. Right from the music to the aura, the OG track is far more superior than this remix version. Shehnaaz Gill Croons Neha Kakkar’s ‘Taaron Ke Shehar’ Song and It Sounds Magical (Watch Video).

Watch "O Sajna" Song Below:

