After months of speculation, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about his dating rumours with RJ Mahvash after Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma. The Indian cricketer has also slammed people who called RJ Mahvash a "housebreaker." During a conversation with famous YouTuber Raj Shamani on his podcast, Chahal was asked if something is going on with Mahvash or anyone. The Indian cricketer clarified that nothing is going on, and people can think whatever they want to think. Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With RJ Mahvash in Dubai Watching India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Fans React.

Yuzvendra Chahal Opens up on His Dating Rumours With RJ Mahvash

