Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma is currently featuring in Amazon MX Player's reality show Rise and Fall. In the latest Rise and Fall episode, Dhanashree Verma made a huge allegation about Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhanashree revealed that she caught the cricketer cheating in the second month of their wedding. Chahal and Verma tied the knot in December 2020 in a private wedding in Gurugram. In 2025, Chahal and Verma filed a joint petition for divorce by mutual consent, which was officially accepted by the Mumbai court in March. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Vacations in Dubai, Shares Photos After Visiting a Beautiful Hindu Temple.

Dhanashree Verma Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated on Her

