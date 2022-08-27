Shehnaaz Gill is a multi-talented girl and her Instagram feed is proof. Having said that, the actress-singer today blessed her fans with a new video on IG wherein she can be seen singing Neha Kakkar's popular "Taaron Ke Shehar" song and it's super soothing. Indeed, we are impressed! Shehnaaz Gill Enjoys Nature and Fresh Air As She Poses Around a Waterfall (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)