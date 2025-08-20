Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce was one of the most talked-about celebrity breakups of 2025. What started as romance during online dance classes ended in a courtroom. However, beyond headlines, their split became the highlight of the internet with memes, trolls and more. Following their separation, cricketer Chahal’s notorious “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy,” T-shirt move outside the court became a moment in itself. In a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, he admitted it was a symbolic way of drawing a line under the relationship. But Dhanashree bore the harsher side of public opinion. The choreographer-turned-influencer was trolled heavily and is blamed for the split. She remained silent until, in a recent podcast interview with Karishma Mehta for Humans of Bombay, the internet personality reflected on her breakup. She took a subtle dig at her ex-husband’s infamous move while focusing on how she channelled her energy into her wellbeing after the heartbreak.

Dhanashree Verma First Post-Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal Interview Video

