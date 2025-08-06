Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, shared glimpses on her social media of enjoying a vacation in Dubai. In her latest Instagram post, choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree shared a series of pictures from her trip. She also expressed her gratitude for "the growth, the roots, and the reconnection" after visiting a Hindu temple in Dubai. For those unversed, Chahal and Dhanashree divorced earlier this year. Dhanashree Verma Demanded Diamonds From Yuzvendra Chahal After a Quarrel? Check Star Cricketer’s Old Comment As His Interview on Divorce Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

Dhanashree Verma Enjoys Vacation in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

