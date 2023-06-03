Sonu Sood took to his social media and expressed grief over the terrifying train accident in Balasore, Odisha which took lives of more than 280 people. The actor shared a video message online in which he raised concern over the livelihood of those who lost family members or suffered injuries. Sood urged to the government for implementing a policy that would give fixed monthly income to the victims in the train crash. YouTuber CarryMinati Announces Charity Streaming for the Victims of Odisha Train Accident.

Sonu Sood on Odisha Train Accident:

Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences 💔🙏 Time to show our support and solidarity for the unfortunates. 💔#OdishaTrainAccident 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZfuYYp8HK9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2023

