Suniel Shetty celebrates his 60th birthday today. To mark his special day, Suniel's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty penned a heartfelt note on Instagram with two black and whites pictures. Wishing her dad on his birthday, she wrote "Happy 60th, Papa! ❤️ You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you. You have given us the best things in life--your time, your love and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart."

Check Out Athiya Shetty's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)