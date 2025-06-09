Paresh Rawal broke the hearts of millions when he first announced his departure from the upcoming instalment of the iconic comedy franchise Hera Pheri, titled Hera Pheri 3. Had things gone as planned, the film would have marked the reunion of the iconic trio Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. On Monday (June 9), the veteran actor revisited the topic after a fan pleaded with him to return to the series. However, Paresh’s reply was “No. There are three heroes in Hera Pheri,” which left fans confused. Under the same comment, popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, a longtime fan of Akshay Kumar, also chimed in, saying: "Paresh sir, I am sure you must be feeling burnt out by babu bhaiya, It's a tough situation for you that no one will understand. But we all genuinely request you to come back. You are truly the soul of this franchise. I hope you find a way." While there are many such comments under the post, Rawal hasn't replied to any yet. ‘There Are Three Heroes…’: Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy, Did Paresh Rawal Hint at His Return to Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise?.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Requests Paresh Rawal To Reconsider His Decision To Quit ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Paresh sir, i am sure you must be feeling burnt out by babu bhaiya, Its a tough situation for you that no one will understand But we all genuinely request you to come back You are truly the soul of this franchise❤️ I hope you find a way — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) June 9, 2025

